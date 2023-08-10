Khalil Herbert believes he's the Chicago Bears' No. 1 running back in the 2023 NFL season.

Herbert made that bold proclamation on NFL Network's “Inside Training Camp Live,” per Andrew Siciliano.

The Bears selected Khalil Herbert in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Herbert started his NFL career on special teams and Chicago's third-string running back. He played a more prominent role for the Bears after David Montgomery and Damien Williams had health issues later in the season.

Herbert played behind Montgomery as the 2022 NFL season kicked off. The former picked up the slack for Montgomery and racked up 157 yards and two touchdowns on two carries in a victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Herbert enters his third NFL season with 1,164 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 232 carries.

Khalil Herbert became a prime candidate for the Bears' No. 1 running back position after Montgomery signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions in March. Herbert is currently competing against D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson in Bears training camp.

Herbert believes he will become Bears head coach Matt Eberflus' primary ball carrier in 2023. The former hasn't wavered from his previous stance since training camp kicked off on July 28.

“That's like coming to work and expecting to lose,” Herbert said two weeks ago. “You don't ever come expecting to lose. In everything I do, I expect to compete, I expect to win.”

Herbert states a strong case for himself with his league-leading 5.7 yards per carry. Bears fans will see a better Khalil Herbert in the 2023 NFL season. He has been working hard on his pass-protection, pass-catching, and finishing long runs in the offseason.

Although the Bears' 177.8 rushing yards per game led the NFL last year, they stumbled to a 3-14 win-loss record in and missed the postseason yet again.

Hopefully, the Bears will turns things around with Khalil Herbert leading their ground attack in 2023.