Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert is no stranger to competition at NFL training camp. After pushing David Montgomery for snaps last season and making his departure to the Detroit Lions this offseason a little easier to swallow, Herbert will now have two new running backs to contend with this year: D'Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson.

Despite the stiff competition at training camp, Herbert's mindset is that he expects to be the No. 1 running back in Chicago this season, as he told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

“That’s like coming to work and expecting to lose,” Herbert said. “You don’t ever come expecting to lose. In everything I do, I expect to compete, I expect to win.”

Herbert expressed earlier in the summer prior to NFL training camp just how strong the Bears' running back room was, and how important it is to have multiple capable backs.

“You know how things go in the NFL now,” Herbert said. “They’re doing things by committee. You need one, two, three really good guys that really carry the rock and there be no drop-off. I feel like as a group, we’ve got a really strong group. We’ve got guys who can take it to the house at any given moment.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Khalil Herbert, 25, led all rushers in the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry last season. In his lone start last year against the New York Giants, Herbert recorded over 100 total yards for the Bears.

D'Onta Foreman, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Bears in free agency after a breakout performance last season with the Carolina Panthers. Foreman rushed for over 900 yards last season.

Roschon Johnson, 22, was selected in the fourth round out of Texas, where he played backup to Bijan Robinson.

The Bears look primed to have one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL this year, led by Justin Fields at quarterback. Fields set the single-game regular season record for QB rushing yards in a game last year season with 178 yards, breaking Mike Vick's record of 173.