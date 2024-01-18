The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they are interviewing USC coach Kliff Kingsbury for their open offensive coordinator role. If the Bears do make this hire, it could signal that they are going to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams with that top pick.

“Former Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury, a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, is expected to interview for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator job, per sources,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. “Kingsbury’s USC QB Caleb Williams is expected to receive strong consideration to become the Bears’ No. 1 overall pick.”

This hire adds a layer of intrigue to both the Bears offensive coordinator search and their intentions with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

RECOMMENDED
Kliff Kingsbury with big emoji eyes. Caleb Williams. Patrick Mahomes
Bears: Kliff Kingsbury's Caleb Williams-Patrick Mahomes comparison resurfaces amid OC interview

Ryan Bologna ·

South Carolina State star defensive lineman Patrick Godbalt is the latest HBCU star to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft
South Carolina State's Patrick Godbalt declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Randall Barnes ·

Snoop Dogg with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and USC QB Caleb Williams
USC QB Caleb Williams gets Patrick Mahomes comparison from Snoop Dogg

Sonny Giuliano ·

Chicago general manager Ryan Poles could again trade the top pick for a king’s ransom, as he did last year, and with the pick he gets for that or with his own No. 9 selection, Poles could draft a franchise QB. If the team does take a signal-caller in the top 10, it likely means they will also trade Justin Fields, but heading into the last season of his manageable rookie deal, they don’t necessarily have to.

The final destination of that top pick will likely remain a mystery until much deeper in the offseason. However, if the team does hire Kingsbury, it’s hard to not read that as a sign that Williams is the guy and that Fields’ time with the organization is coming to an end.