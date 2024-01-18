If the Bears hire USC's Kliff Kingsbury does that mean they are taking Caleb Williams at No. 1 in the NFL Draft?

The Chicago Bears own the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they are interviewing USC coach Kliff Kingsbury for their open offensive coordinator role. If the Bears do make this hire, it could signal that they are going to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams with that top pick.

“Former Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury, a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, is expected to interview for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator job, per sources,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. “Kingsbury’s USC QB Caleb Williams is expected to receive strong consideration to become the Bears’ No. 1 overall pick.”

This hire adds a layer of intrigue to both the Bears offensive coordinator search and their intentions with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chicago general manager Ryan Poles could again trade the top pick for a king’s ransom, as he did last year, and with the pick he gets for that or with his own No. 9 selection, Poles could draft a franchise QB. If the team does take a signal-caller in the top 10, it likely means they will also trade Justin Fields, but heading into the last season of his manageable rookie deal, they don’t necessarily have to.

The final destination of that top pick will likely remain a mystery until much deeper in the offseason. However, if the team does hire Kingsbury, it’s hard to not read that as a sign that Williams is the guy and that Fields’ time with the organization is coming to an end.