The Bears own the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Chicago Bears find themselves at a crossroads with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears finished 7-10 this season and face a dilemma – do they select a quarterback with the top pick in the draft or do they continue to build around Justin Fields?

NFL insiders believe the Bears will draft Caleb Williams, or another quarterback, with the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft – according to Alyssa Barbieri of Yahoo Sports:

“The assumption by many is the Bears will elect to draft a quarterback with the top pick, most likely USC’s Caleb Williams. But according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Justin Fields has made the decision “very difficult” with his improved performance and the support inside the locker room.

Fowler said the Bears are still in the early stages of draft evaluation, where they’ll do some character studies and deep film work. But an interesting wrinkle is that Williams hasn’t actually declared for the 2024 NFL draft yet.

Williams has 48 hours to decide whether he’s going pro or returning to USC. If Williams does indeed declare for the draft, there are many who believe the Bears would lean Williams — or another quarterback — at first overall.

“I have talked with some people in and around the program that believe they will land on a Caleb Williams or a quarterback at No. 1 but still has to be sorted out,” Fowler said.”

Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 at USC. He played for an average USC football team this season but still put up 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns against just five interceptions.