Bears fans are already excited about possibly getting Caleb Williams after he declared for the draft.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams made the obvious decision on Monday to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft as he's projected to be the first overall pick. The Chicago Bears happen to hold the top selection and now face the decision to build their franchise around Williams and trade Justin Fields or keep going with the latter. More likely than not, Fields will be gone and Williams will be the new QB1 in the Windy City.

The prospect of possibly having the Trojans superstar as their next franchise cornerstone has Bears fans absolutely pumped as we saw their excitement on social media after he declared.

Here are some of the best reactions:

When the Bears draft Caleb Williams and get the QB position right for the first time in their history pic.twitter.com/w5DAJJLBFN — Ficky (@itsfickybaby) January 15, 2024

ONLY 101 DAYS until we find out if Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears org take Caleb Williams https://t.co/RUysfbVuEU pic.twitter.com/S7duRqmdZM — Drunk Ryan Poles (@DrunkRyanPoles) January 15, 2024

This dude is such a Bear. LFG. https://t.co/N8U8okWxYZ — The Bears Show (@TheBearsShow) January 15, 2024

This fan is all aboard getting rid of Fields and replacing him with Caleb Williams:

I made up my mind. The Bears should draft Caleb Williams and trade Justin Fields. — WADDUP UCE (@LightzOut83) January 15, 2024

Caleb Williams is indeed declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, according to @RapSheet. That sound you hear is Bears fans cheering. https://t.co/MLjV6MJLea — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) January 15, 2024

The Bears have a history of dropping the ball in the draft with their top picks as we've seen with Mitch Trubisky and Fields in the past. Trubisky couldn't get it done and Fields has proven to be inconsistent. But, there's hope it could be different with Williams, who is seen as a generational talent.

The USC standout won the Heisman in 2022 after throwing for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns against only five interceptions. In 2023, he threw for 30 TDs against five picks. It was another impressive year from Williams, but the Trojans had a horrendous defense that resulted in them missing out on making the College Football Playoff.

Williams has everything the Bears could want, though. He has a strong arm and is extremely accurate while showing the ability to really do damage with his legs as well. The IQ Caleb Williams possesses at his age is also extremely impressive. The prospect of turning around a franchise will surely be appealing to the 22-year-old, who will now prepare for the draft after declaring on the same day as the deadline.