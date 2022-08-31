Kurt Warner’s film breakdown proves Justin Fields has taken major strides ahead of Year 2

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields showed some promise in his rookie season last year. Much of that had to do with his rushing ability though. Overall, Fields struggled passing the football accurately and on time. Therefore, the Bears offense as a whole had a hard time moving the ball.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner’s video series, QB Confidential, broke down film on Fields this preseason. On Tuesday, Warner posted his video on Fields, with some promising signs from the young quarterback.

Warner broke down a number of plays, but there were two in particular that really stood out. They both came from Chicago’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. The common thread between them was how decisive Fields was with the football. He was often criticized during his rookie year for holding onto the ball for too long. It appears as though that is something Fields worked on this offseason.

The first play the Bears run a two-man route combination on the outside. Fields recognizes where he wants to go with the ball. Despite the cornerback being in position defensively, there is no way to anticipate the break from the receiver. If the throw is accurate and on time, it’s a completion every time. It was.

The second play that Warner breaks down once again showed Fields’ command of the pocket. He had to read whether the linebacker would stay on the deep curl and if so, immediately fire to the outside. He did so decisively for a chunk play.

Justin Fields finished the game 14-for-16 for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Preseason or not, that’s playing some good football. Bears fans will hope to see more of this during the upcoming 2022 season.