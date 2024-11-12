Many have assumed that the Chicago Bears would be firing their coach for a while but ended up being wrong about the first man released. Instead of head coach Matt Eberflus, it was reported on Nov. 12 that the team relieved offensive coordinator Shane Waldron of his duties.

The action drew a series of reactions from many, including Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt. Brandt compared Eberflus firing Waldron to Bane from Batman with a screenshot from the movie.

Brandt, like several others, accused Eberflus of using Waldron as a scapegoat for the team's recent struggles. However, later reports surfaced claiming that players within the Bears' locker room had already lost faith in Waldron and requested his firing.

Since the team's 4-2 start, they have only managed to score nine points per game in their last three outings. They have not scored a touchdown since their Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders. A lot of their offensive shortcomings have been due to rookie Caleb Williams' mid-year struggles, which the team appears to believe was Waldron's fault.

In Waldron's place, the team has already confirmed that passing game coordinator Thomas Brown will take over the offensive coordinator duties. Brown was the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator in 2023 before joining the Bears in the offseason.

Bears fire Shane Waldron after third consecutive loss

If the pressure on Eberflus was not already overwhelming, it is at an all-time high after the Bears' third straight loss in Week 10. The fanbase has already given up on the third-year head coach, putting him in an obvious do-or-die situation ahead of Week 11.

Since their heartbreaking last-second Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Bears have fallen off a cliff. Their struggles reached a new low in Week 9 when they were blown out by the 3-7 New England Patriots and watched Williams get out-played by fellow rookie Drake Maye. In that game, Williams was sacked nine times on his 41 dropbacks.

The Bears remain at home to take on divisional rival Green Bay Packers in Week 11. Currently last in the NFC North, Chicago will face the Packers coming out of their bye week.

The Packers are also coming off a loss but are in a much better situation at 6-3. They could not find any consistent success on offense in their Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions, reaching the end zone just once in garbage time.