The Chicago Bears have stolen many of the headlines this offseason, but they are not done making moves yet. General manager Ryan Poles is looking to fortify the team's linebacker depth after completing a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Darrell Taylor, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Chicago is sending back a sixth-round pick.

While this is a seemingly minor deal revolving around a rotational player, being prepared for the inevitable injury bug to hit is a must. Furthermore, Taylor has proven himself to be an impactful pass-rusher. He recorded 21.5 sacks in three seasons for the Seahawks while only starting 13 games during that span. His limitations against the run are apparent, but the Bears can still benefit from his strengths.