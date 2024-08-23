While the NFL preseason is important when determining position battles and accelerating the growth of young quarterbacks, it does not offer much in the way of team evaluation. Records are meaningless since starters are barely on the field. Though, considering the hype surrounding the Chicago Bears, a 4-0 showing in exhibition action is creating a palpable buzz.

Velus Jones Jr. enjoyed a monster night on the ground, rushing for 111 yards and one touchdown (8.5 yards per carry) to help lead Chicago to a 34-21 win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Wide receiver Tyler Scott provided the offense with his own robust stat line– six catches for 99 yards. Cornerback Reddy Steward grabbed two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six, and safety Jonathan Owens recorded a game-high eight tackles. It was another impressive effort for a team replete with talent and excitement.

But Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is not getting too carried away. He sees one area of weakness that could present challenges for his team ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

What the Bears are lacking

Although there are multiple players who can terrorize offenses, Eberflus deems Chicago's lack of depth at the defensive tackle position to be “concerning,” according to Aaron Leming of 247 Sports and SB Nation.

Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter Sr. top the DT depth chart, but there is much uncertainty surrounding the other contributors. Zacch Pickens, who totaled one forced fumble, 20 combined tackles and one tackle for loss in 17 games last year, is currently banged-up, which brought upon Eberflus' admission in the first place.

The organization invested a ton in building and securing a scintillating wide receiver room for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and also inked Pro Bowl corner Jaylon Johnson to a four-year, $76 million contract extension. Therefore, the defensive tackle group is a bit thin heading into the regular season.

The Bears still have more than two weeks before they begin their season at home versus the Tennessee Titans, so maybe a move can be made. Does general manager Ryan Poles have any more tricks up his sleeve? If not, then Matt Eberflus and new defensive coordinator Eric Washington might have to get creative in terms of how they utilize their DTs.

Ideally, Montez Sweat will take pressure off the rest of the defensive line by being a constant nuisance on the edge (12.5 sacks total with Bears and Washington Commanders last season). Someone still has to step up, though. At any rate, it is good to know that Eberflus is aware of a potential hole.

Now, he and the team must do their best to plug it.