The Chicago Bears will be looking to get back on track against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, but they'll have to do so without one of their top defensive players.

Defensive end Montez Sweat was ruled inactive ahead of their game, as he was listed as questionable on Friday after missing practice with a shin injury.

Sweat has been big for the Bears' defense this season, totaling 15 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Sweat's absence means that others will have to step up on the defensive line, and the hope is that the injury is not anything serious to where he has to miss multiple games.

Bears want coaching staff to take accountability after Week 8 loss

It's probably been a long week for the Bears after their loss to the Washington Commanders. There have been several players to come out and criticize the team for how they handled the game, and some players have also taken accountability for what transpired.

Now, the Bears players are hoping that the coaching staff can take some accountability for the loss as well. Over the season, players have been transparent with the coaching staff, especially with the offensive coordinator, as they saw som changes needed to be made on the side of the ball.

Since then, the Bears offense has been well, but last week was a game that they had until late-game execution caused them the loss. Ahead of their game against the Cardinals, Tyrique Stevenson has been benched, and he didn't take that news well during practice this week, according to Jay Glazer.

Now isn't the time for the Bears to break a part, but this is the time for them to come together and try to string some wins together. The first step for them is to get a win against the Cardinals.