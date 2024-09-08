The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2024 campaign against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, and it's safe to say there's a lot of optimism surrounding this team, particularly when it comes to the offensive side of the ball. However, they have quite a bit of talent on defense too, with one of their top players being star defensive lineman Montez Sweat.

Sweat was picked up by Chicago in a trade with the Washington Commanders last season, and his strong play with both teams (57 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 14 TFL, 25 QB Hits, 4 PD, 3 FF) helped him earn the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. Ahead of Week 1, Sweat has been dealing with a toe injury, but it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from suiting up against the Titans.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Bears WR Keenan Allen (heel) and standout pass-rusher Montez Sweat (toe), both of whom are listed as questionable, are both expected to play Sunday, sources say.”

Montez Sweat will look to wreak havoc on defense for Bears

Some fans were scratching their heads when the Bears traded for Sweat last year, as they weren't a particularly good team at the time, and it was fair to wonder whether he would fit their system. Sure enough, though, Sweat made a seamless transition to his new team, and ended up proving he was, in fact, one of the top pass rushers in the league.

The fact that Sweat is already a bit banged up isn't super encouraging, but it doesn't seem like anything that is going to prevent him from playing, at least for the time being. As always, it is necessary to check in on the Bears final injury report to make sure that Sweat is good to go, but at this point, it would be a pretty big surprise if he didn't end up playing.