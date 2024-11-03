For the last week, the buzzword inside of the Chicago Bears organization has been ‘accountability.' In fact, a quick Google search of ‘Chicago Bears accountability,' will yield all sorts of results, ranging from whether Tyrique Stevenson has taken enough accountability for his blunder on the soul-crushing Hail Mary loss to the Commanders, or whether Doug Kramer should take responsibility for a goal line fumble, or whether Caleb Williams should take accountability for a subpar performance.

But clearly, this is a time that Matt Eberflus, Shane Waldron and the entire Chicago Bears coaching staff needs to be held accountable too. Thus far, they haven't taken nearly enough, as Eberflus threw his players under the bus after the loss to Washington, and defended his offensive coordinator after he called an indefensible goal line run for an offensive lineman.

Fortunately, the Bears roster knows this, and rightfully, they've voiced this throughout the week leading up to Chicago's game in Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

Throughout the week, multiple Bears players have made comments critical of the coaching staff, including a pair of team captains: All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson and emerging tight end Cole Kmet. But in reality, it shouldn't be up for the players on this team to call Matt Eberflus and the rest of the coaching staff out for their lack of accountability, especially when Eberflus' record as the head coach in Chicago is a disappointing 14-27.

Bears must use Commanders Hail Mary debacle as fuel moving forward

After as devastating a loss as the one the Bears suffered last Sunday, a team is bound to respond in one of two ways: either it breaks them to the point of no return, or it ends up being the catalyst of a seismic shift. A wake-up call of sorts that forces a team to learn from that heartbreak and failure and decide to unite and move forward.

It's a test of character and resolve that not every locker room is going to be strong enough to overcome, especially if not everyone within the organization, from the very top to the very bottom, is willing to take accountability. Time and time again, Matt Eberflus has given the Chicago Bears reason to quit on him, but this hasn't yet. But not once in his tenure has Eberflus deserved more of the blame than he does right now. This is a roster that is built to win right now, and Flus and his staff are squandering it.

Perhaps it's hyperbolic to say that the Bears season is on the line on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, because even if Chicago wins, they still face the most difficult schedule in the NFL moving forward, which makes the loss last weekend hurt even more. But if this team fails to show up on Sunday, or if this coaching staff blows another winnable game, general manager Ryan Poles might be forced to do something unprecedented in Chicago… fire a head coach in the middle of the season.