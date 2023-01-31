Patrick Mahomes Sr. made an appearance on The Parkins & Spiegel Show, a Chicago-based radio show on WSCR 670 The Score, and revealed some information that Chicago Bears fans will not like to read.

Danny Parkins, co-host of the show, tweeted that Mahomes Sr. said the Bears told his son that they were going to take him ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft. Of course, Chicago traded up to take Mitchell Trubisky instead.

It gets worse, Mahomes Sr. said his son was hurt on draft day when it happened, and that he definitely wanted to be a Bear.

Patrick Mahomes dropped to the 10th pick, where he was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs, who traded up from the 27th pick. As we all know, Mahomes went on to win the league MVP in 2018 and a Super Bowl in 2019. Mahomes and the Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl to face the Philadelphia Eagles, and he is the current favorite to win the MVP for the 2022 season ahead.

Meanwhile the Bears finished 3-14 in 2022, giving them the worst record in the NFL and the number one overall pick in the 2023 draft. The Bears fanbase is optimistic about Justin Fields, who proved to be a weapon with his legs by rushing for 1143 yards this season, but the jury is out as to whether he will develop as a passer.

Despite the cautious optimism around Fields, there is no doubt that passing on Mahomes was a blunder for the franchise. Chicago already did not think highly of Ryan Pace, and this only adds to the anger for a fanbase that has been waiting for a Super Bowl since 1985.