The Chicago Bears got off to a lackluster start to their 2023 season with a blowout home loss to the Green Bay Packers. Chicago lost 38-20 in front of the home fans at Soldier Field, and Green Bay was able to expose many of the team's flaws in the process.

After the game, many insiders noted the Bears' apparent lack of running game to help support star quarterback Justin Fields.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One such insider was Rich Eisen of The Rich Eisen Show.

“Do they go ahead, pick up the phone, call [Indianapolis Colts general manager] Chris Ballard, and make a deal for Jonathan Taylor?” wondered Eisen. “Because I'll tell you what was missing yesterday. That ‘hit you in the mouth,' ‘let's bring somebody to Big Ten country'… I'm just wondering if that's just something to put out there.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

It's certainly true that the Bears' sunning game was underwhelming at best during Sunday's tough loss. Justin Fields led the team with 59 rushing yards, while starting running back Khalil Herbert ran for 27 yards on nine careers.

Still, there were also several other problems that need addressing, namely the Bears' defense, which allowed Jordan Love and company to march up and down the field seemingly at will throughout the afternoon.

What it would take to get the disgruntled Colts running back Taylor is still up in the air. His addition to Chicago would certainly provide another dimension to a Bears offense that looked painfully predictable on Sunday, although by himself he wouldn't be able to shore up Chicago's offensive line woes.

The Bears will next take the field on September 17 in Tampa Bay.