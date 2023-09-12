Following their disappointing loss (20-38) on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears have made a notable roster move.

The team has resigned linebacker Dylan Cole just days after initially terminating his contract, per Heavy.com.

The veteran defender finds himself back in the mix after a brief exit from the team. He recently returned to Bears practice on Friday after dealing with a hamstring injury.

Over his six seasons in the NFL, Cole has accumulated 61 games and nine starts. In the AFC South Division, he mostly played with the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans. With his time in the league taken into account, he has provided 955 defensive snaps alongside a remarkable 1,145 special teams snaps, per Pro Football reference.

Eight starts for the Titans in 2022 saw him record 64 tackles, including four for loss, one sack, and one pass breakup. Even though he might not play an important part in the Bears' passing game, he could still offer help on particular groups and increase the team's run protection through his contributions to the linebacker group.

What happened against the Packers?

Against the Packers, the Bears showed impressive run defense by limiting the opposition to just 92 rushing yards on 32 attempts, with a 2.9-yard average per carry. It was another story altogether when it came to pass coverage. With a gap in coverages from the linebacker position, Aaron Jones secured a receiving touchdown of 35 yards from Jordan Love, worsening the situation for the Bears.

On the play, Edwards, a free agent acquisition from Chicago this offseason, got beat soundly by Jones in man coverage. Through skillful manipulation of coverage, the Packers were able to secure a decisive victory against the Bears.

Addressing defensive concerns head-on, the Bears will look to improve their efforts moving forward in the season. Pass protection improvement continues to be a key focus area for Chicago.