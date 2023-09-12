The Green Bay Packers looked strong in a week 1 win over the Chicago Bears, but they didn't leave the game unscathed. Second-year Packers linebacker Quay Walker has entered concussion protocol following the Packers 38-20 win over the Bears. Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Walker would go through the protocol Monday after he was initially evaluated for a concussion late in the game.

Walker picked off Bears quarterback Justin Fields early in the 4th, and bounced off a Bears player to return the interception 37 yards for a touchdown. Toward the end of the run, Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright hit Walker hard in the head as he went into the end zone for the score. Though Walker got up and celebrated with his teammates right after the pick-6, he left the game with a concussion and would not return.

If Quay Walker is unable to return for the Packers second game against the Atlanta Falcons, Isaiah McDuffie would start in his absence, per Zach Kruse of USA Today.

The interception was the first of Walker's young career. The Packers drafted selected Walker 22nd overall out of Georgia in 2022 and the linebacker has quickly established a key role in the often underrated defense. In his rookie season, Walker led the team with 121 total tackles and also had three forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks.

In order for Walker to return to play, he will have to pass through the NFL's five step concussion protocol process to get clearance. Outside of Walker, Packers running back Aaron Jones also left the game early with an injury to his hamstring.