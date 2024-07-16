The Chicago Bears are entering one of the most exciting times in franchise history. Former USC football star Caleb Williams and ex-Washington standout Rome Odunze headline the Bears' 2024 NFL Draft selections. The two rising rookies look to be game-changing additions, and while Williams has yet to his rookie contract, Odunze has broken ground on his.

Chicago has locked Odunze in on his four-year, $22.7 million fully guaranteed contract with a fifth-year option, per Ian Rapoport. In addition, Odunze will get a $13.3 million signing bonus.

Rome Odunze grew into a highly-touted professional prospect following his impressive growth with the Washington football program. The 6-foot-3 receiver started his college career with the Huskies playing just four games, but his sophomore year began to put him on notice. He amassed 415 receiving yards and four touchdowns during the 2021 season. Then, Odunze took an unbelievable leap.

Odunze totaled 1151 yards and seven TDs during his junior year. In the process, he helped lead the Washington football program to an 11-2 record and an Alamo Bowl victory. But Odunze was not finished yet. He achieved collegiate career highs of 1,640 yards and 13 TDs during his senior year, which was ironically one of the Huskies' best showings ever. Washington went undefeated the entire season and faced the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff finale. The Huskies lost 34-14, but their season will remain in the record books.

Rome Odunze's contract deal comes in light of Caleb Williams' growing negotiations.

Can Bears rookies sustain long-term success amid contract talks?

Caleb Williams is one of the most impressive quarterback prospects of the 2020s. However, reports indicate his rookie contract negotiations with the Bears have become murky. When asked about the status of his contract, Williams gave this update:

“I’m not handling that,” Williams said, per Colleen Kane of The Chicago Tribune. “My lawyers and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there up top is handling that. That’s not my position that I’m handling.”

However, NBC Sports' Mike Florio explained how Williams' alleged lack of involvement in his negotiations does not add up to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“Since Williams isn’t represented by an NFLPA-certified agent, the Bears aren’t permitted to negotiate with anyone but Williams,” Florio continued. “According to an NFL spokesperson, the Bears have told the league that they’re not talking to any third parties.”

Chicago then confirmed that the club was following the rules.

“‘Your read on Article 48 [of the Collective Bargaining Agreement] is correct,' the league told PFT [Pro Football Talk] via email. “The team, however, confirmed to the league that it is only speaking to the player.'”

Either way, Williams representing himself should not affect the discussions too much, as dollar amounts for rookies are pre-determined by draft slot, as noted by ClutchPoints' Joshua Valdez. However, other details such as when he receives his signing bonus, establishing activities that would void guaranteed money, and if the team could get cap relief if and when he leaves are all in play.

It will be interesting to see how things play out for Williams as he and Rome Odunze gear up for their exciting NFL debuts.