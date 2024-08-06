The Chicago Bears are preparing for one of their most exciting seasons of the 2020s after adding more talent during the 2024 offseason. One new member is former Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens. Owens happens to be the husband of Team USA gymnastics star Simone Biles. Biles had an incredible run in the 2024 Olympics, and Owens delivered a heartwarming take about his wife afterward.

“She's amazing, isn't she? I'm over the moon,” Owens said during a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live. “I was just excited that I was able to sit there and I was able to witness it and experience the energy, the culture and just watch everyone react to her.”

Simone Biles helped lead the Team USA gymnastics squad to gold in the team event. In addition, she took gold in the all-around and vault finals before finally securing a silver in in the floor exercise final. Biles has accumulated 11 individual medals, including seven gold.

Jonathan Owens continued his praise of Biles saying she was his “warrior.” Owens' takes are fitting, considering the long-time dominance of Biles.

Biles mother Nellie admitted that her mishaps at the 2024 Tokyo Olympics helped her bounce back strong for Paris.

“Tokyo was a little different, but as a family, we all sit back and we talk about Tokyo, and [the] reason for everything, and Tokyo happened the way it did,” Nellie Biles told PEOPLE. “If Tokyo didn't happen the way it did, there probably would not have been a Paris.”

All in all, it is great to see Owens support his partner devoutly. He will now turn his attention to a new journey with the Bears.

Bears look to make a jump in 2024-25

Chicago finished the 2023 season with a 7-10 record. They failed to make the NFL Playoffs for the third year in a row. Nevertheless, the Bears brought in several notable offensive upgrades. They drafted former USC football standout Caleb Williams with their first overall pick and paired him with ex-Washington Huskies receiver Rome Odunze.

In addition, Chicago acquired former star Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen as another weapon. It will be interesting to see how Williams meshes alongside the other new Bears.

Things will not be easy for Chicago given the rise of their division rival Green Bay Packers, who advanced to the second round of the postseason in 2024. Still, the Bears possess enough power on offense and defense to make a jump and shock the NFL world in the Fall.