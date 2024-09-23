Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins watched his beloved Chicago Bears fall to the Indianapolis Colts 21-16 in Week 3, and he even went viral in the process. The WWE Superstar was watching the visiting Bears play the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium when they put him up on the jumbotron in the second half wearing a Colts jersey. Then, in true heel fashion, Rollins pulled off the jersey and revealed a Caleb Williams uniform underneath.

Afterward, former Colts wide receiver TY Hilton dumped the former champion off the wall and onto the field as though he were throwing him off the top rope in the annual Royal Rumble.

Week 3: Bears vs. Colts

Bears fan Seth Rollins' viral moment aside, this Week 3 matchup saw an improved Caleb Williams in his third career NFL start, but it wasn't enough to pull off the win.

In the loss, the former No. 1 overall draft pick threw for over 300 passing yards and two passing touchdowns for the first time in his pro career, pushing the Bears into the end zone twice. However, Williams and the Bears could not put together a comeback and the Colts handed them their second straight loss.

Still, the Bears' quarterback found some positive takeaways from the loss.

“Got our first two passing touchdowns of the year, which obviously feels good,” Williams told the media, via a report from Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “I think the offensive identity is brewing. I think it's a lot closer than it was the week before or two weeks before, I think it's right there…. We were one small detail away on a lot of these plays and that includes me.”

Perhaps the Bears' problem is pass protection, which left their quarterback making plays on the run for another game. Still, he had career bests of 33-52 for a total of 363 yards, finishing with a passer rating of 80.8. In comparison, the Colts' quarterback Anthony Richardson only had 39.0.

As a result, Williams threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. The Colts hit the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner seven times and forced him into throwaways like the two-point conversion pass that would have cut the 14-9 deficit to 14-11. Then, they also had a strip-sack in the fourth quarter that led to the Colts' Jonathan Taylor to score another run that made it 21-9 with 5:21 left.

The WWE star goes viral

Meanwhile, at least Seth Rollins seemed to enjoy himself on his time off from WWE programming. The company had written him off TV in August, as Big Bronson Reed attacked Rollins and hit him with six Tsunamis.

Monday Night Raw GM Adam Pearce said the attack caused internal bruising and broke several ribs. Reportedly, the move was made to allow the former heavyweight champion to rest and heal from nagging injuries (kayfabe or no).

Based on what happened at the Colts game, fans should be relieved that Rollins looks significantly healthier. Maybe a return could happen down the line.