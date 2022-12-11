By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Caleb Williams capped his brilliant season with the USC Trojan Saturday as the runaway winner of the Heisman Trophy.

THE HEISMAN TROPHY HAS A NEW HOME‼️ Caleb Williams takes home the hardware 👏 pic.twitter.com/NsI9Z08n74 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 11, 2022

Williams received 544 first-place votes and he had a total of 2,031 points. Max Duggan of TCU finished second, and Williams also beat out Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett for college football’s most treasured individual award.

Williams tried to pay tribute to his fellow competitors by saying that while they didn’t win the Heisman, all of their teams were in the College Football Playoff with a chance to earn the National Championship. “Guess you can’t win them all,” Williams said.

Williams is the 7th official USC player to win the Heisman Trophy. Reggie Bush’s victory in 2005 was vacated.

The victory by Williams led to several notable reactions on Twitter by sports personalities. Indianapolis Star columnist Greg Doyel said that he had Williams at the top of his ballot, but he also recognized Michael Penix of Washington and Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State.

Major League Baseball insider Jon Heyman displayed his college football fandom, calling Williams “an impressive young man.”

Heisman Trophy winner and college football analyst Robert Griffin III applauded the Williams victory, and paid notice of his 47 touchdowns (37 passing, 10 rushing) this season.

While most reactions were supportive of Williams, several Utah supporters were still reveling in defeating the quarterback and USC in the Pac 12 title game. That included KTVK sports director (Salt Lake City) Dana Greene, who pointed out that the Utes were winless against 2 previous Heisman winners but 2-0 against Caleb Williams.

The USC quarterback 296 of 448 passes for 4,075 yards with a 37-10 TD-interception ratio