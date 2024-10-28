The Chicago Bers have had a solid start to the 2024 NFL season. However, the Bears suffered a heartbreaking 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders after a last-second effort from Jayden Daniels and Noah Brown. Chicago cornerback Tyrique Stevenson did not hold back when speaking about his message to the team after the game.

“I apologized for letting them down. I let the moment get too big… It's something that can't ever happen again and won't happen again,” Stevenson said, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

The Bears had a 15-12 advantage over the Commanders with just two seconds remaining in the game. Jayden Daniels and Washington's offense had the final possession with a chance to score. Daniels took the snap and after running around for a few seconds, he launched the ball into the end zone.

Tyique Stevenson was one of several Chicago defenders who attempted to stop the ball in its tracks. However, someone in the crowd tipped the ball into the air, and it landed in an undefended Noah Brown's arms to give the Commanders the touchdown and the win.

Stevenson is understandably upset about the play. He feels that he should have guarded the end zone better and not left Brown open in the back. Surely, the Bears did not intend for the ball to be tipped backward. They would have wanted to knock it down or intercept it, but unfortunately, fate was on Washington's side.

The Bears had a chance to improve to 5-2 but fell to 4-3 with their loss. Nevertheless, all hope is not lost. Chicago has plenty more matchups to win and stay afloat in the competitive NFC North. The team will bring a special fire to their next contest as they look to avenge their crushing Commanders loss.

Tyrique Stevenson and the rest of his teammates will learn from Sunday's result and bounce back stronger.