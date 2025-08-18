There's no rest for Caleb Williams during the NFL Preseason. Ben Johnson is throwing him out there for the Chicago Bears, all to see if he can handle his offensive scheme.

Now an NFL scout delivered a rave review about the second-year quarterback.

Williams enters a much scrutinized second league season. The 2024 first overall NFL Draft pick walked into heavy hype following his decorated USC career. But Williams is now enduring his first head coaching change this early in his NFL career.

Williams, however, won over Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz following Sunday's outing against the Buffalo Bills. Schultz dropped more than an honest take, he also shared what an NFL scout told him.

“Yes, it was preseason, but Caleb Williams’ performance Sunday night stood out. He processed quickly, his footwork was sharp and he got the ball out on time,” Schultz began. “This was always the plan for HC Ben Johnson: Overwhelm him early to see how much he could handle. Now the staff knows what to apply moving forward.”

But what did the scout tell Schultz?

“The Bears have a 21st-century offense!” Schultz shared via X (formerly Twitter).

Did Caleb Williams earn comparison to past bitter Bears rival?

Williams entered the league drawing Kyler Murray comparisons in his pre-draft process. Some even believed he delivered Patrick Mahomes-type throws on the field for the Trojans.

Article Continues Below

The Bears' QB1 endured a rough entry into the league, however. Going 5-12 overall and taking a league-high 68 sacks. But he delivered an impressive 130.0 QB rating.

Caleb Williams played two series Sunday night vs. the Bills. He completed six-of-10 passes for 130 yards, one touchdown and a 130.0 passer rating.pic.twitter.com/XbridmlxDM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2025

Did he look Murray or Mahomes-like? Colin Cowherd dished a different and unique comparison.

“I think Caleb Williams' comp, when I watch him, is a little Brett Favre,” Cowherd said Monday. “ You've gotta let him be a little bit of a gunslinger.”

That's right, the same Favre who was a thorn on the side of the Bears throughout his Green Bay Packers career. Then later with the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams shared he's grown a lot. Chicago and Williams closes the preseason on Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs.