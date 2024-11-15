While nothing is confirmed, rumors of Gladiator II star Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney in the upcoming Beatles biopics from Sam Mendes have surfaced.

During an interview with Mescal about Gladiator II, I asked him what he would ask McCartney if he met him in preparation for playing him in the biopics.

“Oh god,” Mescal said, stammering. “How long is a piece of string?”

The somewhat sarcastic answer was followed up with, “I don't know specifically off the top of my head what I'd ask him — [it] depends on how much time you'd have.”

As for his status in the Beatles biopics, Mescal kept it close to the vest. “I mean, I would love to be involved wholeheartedly,” he said. “You could pick any moment from any of those characters' lives, and you would have a very, very interesting film.”

However, he did seem to slip up, saying he is “so curious to see who's going to be involved and what those scripts are going to look like” before adding “fundamentally” to the end of his sentence.

Maybe Mescal is not waiting on scripts, but it sure sounded like it. We will have to wait and see if the Aftersun star gets announced as a part of the cast.

Who is Paul Mescal?

Whether or not Paul Mescal plays Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes' Beatles biopics, he is already an Oscar-nominated actor. He launched his career with his role in Normal People, which earned him an Emmy nomination.

His first movie role came in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. Mescal subsequently starred in Aftersun, which earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Since then, Mescal has starred in Carmen, All of Us Strangers, and Foe. He is now promoting Gladiator II, the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott's 2000 movie Gladiator.

Paul McCartney and the Beatles biopics

McCartney was the bassist and one of the key songwriters for the Beatles from 1960-70. He has since launched another band, Wings, and embarked on a solo career. To this day, he tours around the world performing Beatles hits.

The upcoming Beatles biopics from Mendes are an ambitious project. There will be four movies made, one about each member of the Fab Four.

However, a cast has not officially been revealed. Previously, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson, and Charlie Rowe were rumored to be cast in the movies. They would play Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison, respectively.