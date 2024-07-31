LeBron James continues to add to his basketball legacy at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As if the NBA's all-time leading scorer didn't have enough records, James has cemented himself as one of the greatest players in Team USA history at the Olympics with his latest feat.

While playing against South Sudan in group play on Wednesday, LeBron surpassed 300 career points at the Olympics, joining Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony as the only players in USA Basketball history to achieve this feat. James, who passed this mark on a dunk that was assisted by Anthony Davis, is wearing the Team USA jersey for the final time during this summer's Olympics.

At halftime against South Sudan on Wednesday, LeBron had 10 points, three rebounds, and three turnovers in just about nine minutes. Team USA took a 55-36 lead into the locker room thanks to Bam Adebayo's 14-point half off the bench.

Ahead of the start of the actual Olympics, not Team USA's preparation exhibition games, James had a career total of 273 points to his name, trailing only Anthony and Durant. Once again, he is the center of attention for the Americans as they seek their fifth straight gold medal.

You can't tell the story of USA Basketball and Team USA at the Olympics without mentioning James. Although he has not played since the 2012 London games, James owns two gold medals (2008, 2012) and a bronze medal from the 2004 games in Athens. He also joined Anthony and Durant as the only American men's basketball players to appear in four different Olympics.

James is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, and he has also done almost everything there is to do at the international level while representing the United States. Once he helps lead Team USA to yet another gold medal at the Olympics, which would be his third gold medal, James will be able to call himself one of the most impactful players USA Basketball has ever had.