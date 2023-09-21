Bellator 299 Eblen vs. Edwards continues with the main card with a fight in the featherweight division between Mads Burnell and Daniel Weichel. Burnell is coming off a win in his last fight after two consecutive losses meanwhile, Weichel is coming off a loss and has alternated wins and losses in recent bouts. With that said, check out our Bellator odds series for our Burnell-Weichel prediction and pick.

Mads Burnell (17-5) was once thought of as the next contender for the featherweight championship until he ran into fellow featherweight contenders Adam Borics and Pedro Carvalho who both handed him his two losses with the promotion. He has since gotten back into the win column with a dominant win over Justin Gonzales and will be looking to do one better when he takes on Daniel Weichel this Saturday at Bellator 299.

Daniel Weichel (42-14) is one of the most experienced fighters on the Bellator roster with 56 professional bouts under his belt. He has fought for Bellator for the latter portion of the last nine years and has challenged for the belt back in 2018. He is coming off a dominant loss to Timur Khizriev in his last fight and is hoping a fight with Mads Burnell will put him back into the winning column as he tries to ascend in Bellator's featherweight division.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator 299 Odds: Mads Burnell-Daniel Weichel Odds

Mads Burnell: -270

Daniel Weichel: +210

How to Watch Bellator 299 Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel

TV: Showtime

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Mads Burnell Will Win

This weekend, Mads Burnell will face off against Daniel Weichel in a featherweight matchup at Bellator 299. While both fighters are skilled and experienced, there are several factors that suggest Burnell has the edge in this bout.

At 28 years old, Burnell is younger and more athletic than Weichel, who is 37 years old. Burnell's youth and athleticism could give him an advantage in terms of speed, agility, and endurance, allowing him to maintain a high pace throughout the fight and wear down Weichel over time.

Burnell is a well-rounded fighter with a solid grappling game and striking skills. With a professional record of 17-5, he has proven himself capable of competing at a high level and finishing fights in multiple ways. Whether the fight stays on the feet or goes to the ground, Burnell has the tools to dictate the action and control the pace of the fight and eventually drowns him in the latter portion of this fight to take the unanimous decision victory.

Why Daniel Weichel Will Win

This weekend, Daniel Weichel will step into the cage to face off against Mads Burnell in a featherweight matchup at Bellator 299. While both fighters possess impressive skills and experience, there are several factors that suggest Weichel has the edge in this bout.

Weichel is a highly experienced fighter with a professional record of 42-14. He has faced some of the best fighters in the world and has proven himself capable of competing at a high level. Weichel also is known for his submission skills, with 22 of his victories coming by way of submission. His ability to find openings and capitalize on his opponent's mistakes could be a significant factor in the fight. If the bout goes to the ground, Weichel's grappling skills and submission game will come in handy against another submission grappler in Mads Burnell. Weichel's technical skill in both striking and grappling could allow him to outmaneuver Burnell and secure a victory.

Final Mads Burnell-Daniel Weichel Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun scrap between two contenders in Bellator's featherweight division. Daniel Weichel has been around the block for quite some time as he's been fighting professionally for 21 years and he is now 38 years old and is the oldest fighter in the featherweight division. He will have to match the same pace and tenacity that the younger Mads Burnell will put out there in this matchup. Burnell has showed great cardio during his time fighting for Bellator and he has the ability to push a hard pace against anyone staying across from him which will be a big factor coming into this fight.

Ultimately, Burnell is going to do what he does best and that is to be the aggressor, push the pace, and take Weichel down to the mat to wear him down and grind him into the mat meanwhile, Weichel will have to do his best to be on his bike and stay at distance but that is easier said than done and Burnell just outworks Weich for the unanimous decision victory.

Final Mads Burnell-Daniel Weichel Prediction & Pick: Mads Burnell (-270)