Bellator fighter Dillon Danis was roasted by Twitter once again.

With Errol Spence Jr. taking on Terence Crawford in a long-awaited welterweight title unification clash next month on July 29, it's fair to say a good portion of the combat sports world is tuning in for their boxing showdown.

There is competition, however.

UFC 291 goes down the same night and features a stacked card headlined by the BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

There's also Bellator MMA x Rizin 2 which goes down in Japan and in all likelihood, is bound to have the least eyes on it given the competition.

Spence decided to mock the Santa Monica-based promotion by stating that “nobody gives a f**k about Bellator MMA” on July 29.

That led to Danis clapping back at the welterweight champion.

“I honestly don't know who you are, but if you can survive one round in a real fight against me, I'll donate 5 million to any charity of your choice,” Danis quote retweeted.

However, Danis only invited ridicule with his response.

For starters, he more than likely knows who Spence is, especially if he challenged him to a “real fight” like most MMA fighters do with boxers.

Secondly, he offered to donate $5 million to a charity of Spence's choosing with MMA Twitter being highly skeptical of him even having that much.

Finally, Danis continued his tradition of calling out fighters he is almost guaranteed to never fight while he remains on the sidelines for Bellator, having last competed in June 2019.

Here are the best reactions to Dillon Danis' tweet:

