Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will face off in an epic welterweight showdown July 29.

It is regarded as perhaps the most-anticipated boxing fight in the last few years. Crawford and Spence Jr. are ranked No. 1 and No. 4, respectively, in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings. They are also near or at their primes, which should make this bout most exciting.

Wednesday, Crawford and Spence Jr. had their second press conference in two days at the Palladium Times Square in New York City. Crawford, the WBO champion, expounded upon his claim he will “fry” Spence Jr. like a fish. Spence Jr. said Crawford will not be able to catch him.

“I'm the biggest,” Spence Jr. said. “You can't catch me with no fishing pole.

“What it look like catching Moby Dick with an [expletive] fishing pole?”

Crawford feels he's already winning the upcoming fight against Spence with his trash talk.

“They've all been caught before…” Crawford said. “I've got a big enough hook for him, and I'm already reeling him in.”

Terence Crawford did not stop with his analogy.

“I'm going to put him on the bank, I'm going to gut him and I'm going to filet him,” Crawford said.

Spence Jr. and Crawford will be fighting for all-time great status when they face at T-Mobile Arena next month. Both fighters have difficult styles and are southpaws, which should make the bout interesting from a strategic sense.

Crawford can switch between southpaw (left-handed) and orthodox (right-handed) stances. Spence Jr. has great power (22 of 28 wins by knockout) and can use angles and cut off the ring well.