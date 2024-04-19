Pokemon GO revealed the featured Pokemon for the April 2024 Community Day and it is none other than the Flower Pokemon Bellsprout. From the community day bonuses to the tips and tricks you should know for the event, here is a helpful guide for Pokemon GO's April 2024 Bellsprout Community Day.
Bellsprout Community Day: April 20, 2024
Originally discovered in the Kanto region, the Grass- and Poison-type Pokemon Bellsprout is a first-generation Pokemon that has two evolution stages, evolving into a Weepinbell and then into a Victreebel. The evolutions of Bellsprout are famously associated with James from Team Rocket in the animated series as part of his original Kanto party.
The April 2024 Bellsprout Community Day is set to happen on April 20, 2024, Saturday, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.
Community Day Bonuses
Every community day in Pokemon GO has in-game bonuses players can benefit from. As such, here is a list of the following bonuses for the April 2024 Bellsprout Community Day:
- Catching Pokémon yields 3× Stardust.
- Catching Pokémon grants 2× Candy.
- Trainers level 31 and above have 2× chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.
- During the event, Lure Modules lasts 3 hours when activated.
- Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) lasts three hours when activated during the event.
- Capturing some snapshots during the April 2024 Bellsprout Community Day may grant an encounter with Bellsprout.
- Evolving Weepinbell will turn it into a Victreebel that knows the Grass-type Fast Attack Magical Leaf. (Bonus runs from 2 PM to 10 PM local time)
- Trainers will have an extra Special Trade, allowing for a maximum of two special trades for the day. (Bonus runs from 2 PM to 10 PM local time)
- Trades require 50% less Stardust. (Bonus runs from 2 PM to 10 PM local time)
Additionally, during the event, Bellsprout Community Day–themed Field Research tasks that require you to catch Bellsprouts are available to get after spinning PokeStops. The rewards given by those Field Research tasks range from additional encounters with Bellsprouts, Stardust, Great Balls, and more.
After the three-hour Community Day, from 5 PM to 10 PM local time, trainers can also participate in special four-star Raid Battles featuring Weepinbell using Raid Passes or Premium Battle Passes (no Remote Raid Passes for this one). After completing those raids, the area around the gym will spawn more Bellsprouts for 30 minutes, with shiny rates equivalent to those during the main part of the Community Day event.
Pokemon GO Community Day Paid Features
It would not be a Pokemon GO event if it did not have any paid features. As such, here are the features you can spend real-life money on for the 2024 Bellsprout Community Day event.
For a single dollar (or the equivalent pricing tier in other countries' local currency), players can purchase a ticket to access the Bellsprout Community Day Special Research story. The Bellsprout Community Day ticket rewards players with premium in-game items like Rare Candies and Ultra Balls as well as extra encounters with Bellsprout and its evolutions.
There will also be three Community Day bundles during this event. Here is a list of them:
- For $4.99, the Pokémon GO Web Store Community Day Bundle contains an Ultra Community Day Box featuring ten Ultra Balls, one Elite Charged TM, and the Bellsprout Community Day Special Research ticket.
- For 1,350 PokéCoins, trainers can buy a bundle with 50 Ultra Balls, 5× Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and 5× Lucky Eggs.
- For 480 PokéCoins, trainers can buy a bundle with 30 Ultra Balls, an Incense, 3× Super Incubators, and a Lure Module.
Medals to Grind on Bellsprout Community Day
In Pokemon GO, there are medals trainers can get for achieving certain tasks and reaching specific milestones in the game. Some of the medals, specifically the catching Pokemon-type medals, also grant permanent in-game buffs.
What's more is that you need to collect platinum medals—the highest tier of medals—for leveling up requirements en route to level 50, specifically earning five Platinum Medals for Level 43, 20 Platinum Medals for Level 47, and 35 Platinum Medals for Level 49.
As such, here are the platinum medals you can grind for during this Pokemon GO Community Day event:
- Kanto Medal – Register 151 Kanto region Pokemon in the Pokedex
- Collector Medal – Catch 50,000 Pokemon
- Gardener Medal – Catch 2,500 Grass-type Pokemon
- Punk Girl Medal – Catch 2,500 Poison-type Pokemon
- Scientist Medal – Evolve 2,000 Pokemon
- Sightseer Medal – Spin 2,000 unique PokeStops
- Backpacker Medal – Visit 50,000 PokeStops
- Pokemon Ranger Medal – Complete 2,500 Field Research tasks
- Gentleman Medal – Trade 2,500 Pokemon
- Pilot Medal – Earn 10,000,000 kilometers across the distance of all Pokemon trades
- Champion Medal – Win 2,000 raids
- Rising Star Medal – Defeat 150 different species of Pokemon in raids
- Raid Expert Medal – Made the Raid Battle Trainer Achievements screen 500 times
- Rising Star Medal – Win 1, 000 raids with a friend
- Jogger Medal – Walk 10,000 kilometers
- Cameraman Medal – Have 400 surprise encounters in GO Snapshot
- Picknicker Medal – Use a Lure Module to help any trainer catch 2,500 Pokemon
- Showcase Star Medal – Win 50 PokeStop Showcases
Is Bellsprout's Family Tree Good in Pokémon GO?
For hardcore players, the most important question is if a Pokemon is good in the game. With that said, is Bellsprout's family tree (or vine in this case) any good in Pokemon GO's?
To start, Bellsprout itself is lackluster in Pokemon GO's player-versus-player (PVP) mode as it is a stage 1 Pokemon after all. However, it might shine in some specific leagues in the future like the Little Catch Cup. In case that happens, you might want one with the Grass-type Fast Attack Vine Whip, the Grass-type Charged Move Power Whip, and the Poison-type Charge Move Sludge Bomb.
Just like Bellsprout, the same can also be said of Weepinbell as it only ever shines in specific leagues but with an added slight edge in the Great League. Both its Shadow version and base form are somewhat decent in the Great League if you really have no other Pokemon to use.
For Weepinbell's optimal move sets, you can run the same charged moves as Bellsprout's while having two options with its fast moves as it has access to the Grasst-type attacks Bullet Seed and the Elite TM exclusive attack Razor Leaf.
Now, Victreebel is a monster in the Great League as it is a great glass cannon, most especially in its Shadow form. Having the Community Day treatment means Victreebel's newly introduced fast attack, Magical Leaf, will surely leave its mark on this season's Water-type dominated meta.
Besides running Magical Leaf, you can lean more on its glass cannon status by running the Grass-type fast move Razor Leaf.
For Victreebel's Charged Moves, the most optimal move set is running the Grass-type move Leaf Blade and the Poison-type move Sludge Bomb. However, you can also run debuff sets with the Grass-type move Leaf Tornado with the Poison-type move Acid Spray.
Be Prepared for Bellsprout Community Day
There are a few more things to remember for the Bellsprout Community Day.
First, do not forget to Mega Evolve a Grass- or Poison-type Pokemon, such as Mega Venusaur and Mega Beedrill, for the bonus candies as you'd need 25 candies to evolve Bellsprout into a Weepinbell and 100 candies to further evolve into Victreebel.
Next, since community days are usually played outside, do not forget to bring outdoor essentials like a bottle of water to quench your thirst or a power bank to charge your mobile phones.
Lastly, community days are all about connecting with the rest of the community. Thus, hit up with your local buddies and form a party (maybe do it in-game as well for the Party bonuses) to best enjoy the event.
With that said, we hope you enjoy the 2024 Bellsprout Community Day with the rest of your community!