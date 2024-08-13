Ben Simmons' net worth in 2024 is $80 million. Simmons is a power forward for the Brooklyn Nets. He is a three-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA Team player, two-time All-Defensive First Team selection, All-Rookie First Team selection, former Rookie of the Year, and a former league leader in steals. Let's take a closer look at Ben Simmons' net worth in 2024.

Ben Simmons' net worth in 2024 (estimate): $80 million

Ben Simmons' net worth in 2024 is $80 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Ben Simmons was born on July 20, 1996, in Melbourne, Australia. He attended Box Hill Senior Secondary College. But after only one year, Simmons moved to the United States to attend Montverde Academy. Here, he led Montverde Academy to a victory in the High School National Tournament in New York, where he was named MVP.

As a senior, Simmons averaged Simmons averaged 28.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 71 percent from the field overall, according to reports.

For his efforts, Simmons was crowned Naismith Prep Player of the Year and the Gatorade National Player of the Year. He was also a McDonald's All-American and became the recipient of the Morgan Wootten Award.

Coming out of high school, Simmons was a five-star recruit by ESPN. As a promising prospect, he received offers from Kansas and LSU. Simmons committed to LSU as early as his sophomore year based on sources.

After graduating from high school, Simmons played for the LSU Tigers. In a Tigers uniform, Simmons only played for a single season. He averaged 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

During the season, the Tigers posted a 19-14 record but failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. For his efforts, Simmons was named SEC Freshman of the Year, First Team All-SEC, Consensus First Team All-American, and USBWA National Freshman Player of the Year.

Ben Simmons is drafted by the Sixers

With Simmons making a solid season with the LSU Tigers, the Australian star decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2016 NBA Draft.

On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Simmons in the first round with the first-overall pick. He became the third Melbourne-born player to be drafted as a lottery pick after Andrew Bogut and Kyrie Irving.

Shortly after, Simmons signed a four-year rookie deal worth $26.6 million with the Sixers, as per Spotrac. Simmons didn't suit up in his supposed rookie season after suffering an ankle injury during training camp.

After being sidelined for the 2016-17 season, Simmons finally made his NBA debut a year later. In his rookie season, Simmons averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 55 percent from the field overall. For his efforts, Simmons made the All-Rookie First Team and was crowned the NBA Rookie of the Year.

A season later, Simmons further improved his play as the Sixers' starting guard. He averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals per outing while shooting 56 percent from the field. His improved play earned him his first-ever All-Star Game appearance.

Ben Simmons signs contract extension with Sixers

Fresh from his first All-Star season, the Sixers rewarded Simmons with a lucrative five-year contract extension worth $177 million, as per reports. After signing the deal, Simmons continued to be an All-Star guard for the Sixers by making two more appearances. However, Simmons just couldn't lift the Sixers out of the franchise's playoff disappointments.

Unfortunately, Simmons' career took a turn for the worst when the All-Star guard infamously passed up an open dunk in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks eliminated the Sixers, sending a frustrated Simmons home once again.

Since passing up the open dunk, Simmons' relationship with the Sixers started to deteriorate. Simmons was first kicked out of practice, leading to a suspension.

Eventually, Simmons opted to instigate a strike that saw the Australian guard miss the team's training camp, preseason games, team practices, and a huge chunk of the regular season until the team fulfilled his desire to be traded.

The All-Star guard was forced to give up at least $19 million in fines for being missing in action, according to reports. The Sixers eventually stopped fining Simmons after declaring him out for being mentally unready, based on sources.

Ben Simmons is traded to the Nets

Midway through the 2021-22 season, Simmons was part of the blockbuster trade that also involved fellow disgruntled All-Star guard James Harden.

Despite his trade request being fulfilled by the Sixers, the All-Star guard has never been the same. Thanks to a series of back surgeries, Simmons has only appeared in 57 games across two seasons. In a Nets uniform, Simmons has only averaged 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Ben Simmons' endorsement deals

At one point in his NBA career, Simmons was one of the rising stars in the league. As a result, it isn't surprising that major brands have decided to partner with him. Some of the brands that have worked with him include Nike, SmartWater, Beats by Dre, HBX, HYPEBEAST, Call of Duty, NBA 2K21 and Foot Locker.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Ben Simmons' net worth in 2024?