The Los Angeles Lakers mapped out their future when they completed the instantly legendary Luka Doncic trade in February. Although he still needs to sign a contract extension to solidify the union, LA is confident it has its long-term franchise superstar. But the sense of urgency remains high with 40-year-old LeBron James on the roster.

The NBA icon is expected to accept his $52.6 million player option, thereby putting pressure on general manager Rob Pelinka to set up the roster for a potential championship run next season. If the Lakers wish to genuinely upgrade, the trade market might be their best bet. Though, any serious negotiations for a game-changer may include a player who fans have become quite fond of during the last four years.

Among all the Lakers' realistic trade assets, none is more appealing than Austin Reaves. The team remains hesitant to part with the 27-year-old wing, who averaged 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game last season, but pulling off an actual blockbuster is hard to fathom if he is not included in the deal.

Although Reaves knows better than to feel secure after witnessing the Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, he is making it clear where his heart belongs going into the offseason.

"I [want to] be in LA. If they [want to] trade me. We'll start something new somewhere else. But like I said, I [want to] be in LA. I [want to] play my whole career in LA. I love it there. I love the fans." Austin Reaves on his future with the Lakers

Austin Reaves takes firm Lakers stance

“I mean, at this point it's not in my control,” the undrafted talent told reporters at Reaves Brothers Basketball Camp in Valley View, Arkansas. “I want to be in LA. If they want to trade me, then we'll start something new somewhere else. But like I said, I want to be in LA. I want to play my whole career in LA. I love it there, I love the fans, love the weather, love the golf, and obviously the Lakers is the best organization in basketball.

“I don't pay attention to {the rumors}. I keep my head down, work and I feel like that's one of the reasons I'm where I'm at.”

Austin Reaves has the proper mindset heading into the summer. Regardless of where he plays, the fan favorite has established himself as a valuable commodity. And it will take a lot for the Lakers to part with him.