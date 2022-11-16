Published November 16, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Charles Barkley is not feeling good about Ben Simmons in the Brooklyn Nets’ looming trip to the City of Brotherly Love. Barring any injuries or any significant issues, Simmons should be active and ready to go in next Tuesday’s road game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Of course, everyone knows the history between the Sixers and Simmons, who left Philly in a controversial split that certainly did not leave a good taste in the mouth of Philadelphia sports fans.

If you ask Barkley, that taste is still there and Sixers fans can’t wait to see Ben Simmons in the flesh. Barkley even sent out a warning, pertaining to the safety of Simmons, who will definitely get hostile treatment from angry Philly fans.

“I do not feel good about that situation… It’s gonna be bad… Philadelphia don’t mess around,” Barkley said.

Ben Simmons parted ways with the Sixers in February 2022 when they traded him to the Brooklyn Nets together with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond plus rights to future picks for James Harden and the shell of Paul Millsap.

Simmons is not playing particularly well with his new team. He is only averaging 5.2 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. He’s not creating much for his teammates on offense just like he used to during his best days with the Sixers. Simmons has even been relegated to a bench role even with Kyrie Irving suspended. It’s been a tough season for Ben Simmons and it could get even more brutal in Philly.