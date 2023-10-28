As Benedict Colleges heads to Georgia to play Savannah State, it will be a homecoming for head coach Chennis Berry. Berry is a Savannah State University alum, graduating with a bachelor’s in business administration. Berry returns to Savannah State at the top of the HBCU world.

According to the latest AFCA Coaches Poll, the Benedict College Tigers rank fifth among Division II programs nationwide. They boast an impressive scoring average of 42 points per game, while also demonstrating exceptional defensive prowess by limiting opponents to just 7 points per game. So far this season, they have allowed a mere six total touchdowns.

The Tiger's defense has been relentless, accumulating 31 sacks, forcing 8 fumbles, and securing 12 interceptions in the first 8 weeks of play. Berry's Benedict College squad is in a position to finish the regular season undefeated for the second time in a row and he aims to continue his team's winning streak against a program that started his HBCU coaching journey.

During his tenure at Savannah State, Berry showcased remarkable skills as an offensive tackle. He dedicated all four years to the football team, initially thriving as a tight end before seamlessly transitioning to the role of an offensive tackle.

Not only did Berry serve as the captain of the Tiger squad, but he also earned the prestigious honor of being named to the All-SIAC first team. Furthermore, his exceptional on-field performance garnered him the well-deserved recognition of an Honorable Mention for the Black College All-American in 1994. Berry's proficiency as an offensive tackle has been a fixture of his coaching career. His Benedict College team is known for its stout offensive line, only allowing 5 sacks this year.

Berry almost returned to his alma mater as head coach in 2019. He was in contention for the position after a successful six-year stint with Southern University under Dawson Odoms. Per a report by WTOC, Berry was considered alongside then-Edward Waters head coach Greg Ruffin but Savannah State ultimately chose interim head coach Shawn Quinn. Meanwhile, Berry joined Benedict College in February 2020 and the rest is history.

Berry's homecoming to Savannah State for Saturday's game could evoke mixed emotions among the fans and supporters. However, it symbolizes a return to the very beginning of his college football journey, now armed with the culmination of his most successful achievements thus far in his career.

The Benedict College Tigers play Savannah State on Saturday, October 28 at 3 PM EST. The game will air on ESPN+