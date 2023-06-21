Benfica are closing in on a deal to sign Angel Di Maria this summer transfer window despite links to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

The negotiations are in the final stages and only a few details need to be finalized, per Fabrizio Romano. The contract will be until June 2024.

The 35-year-old winger played last season for Juventus before becoming a free agent. He's made 24 appearances for the Serie A team, scoring four goals and notching four assists. They finished 7th in the Serie A league with a 21-win, 6-draw, and 3-loss record. Di Maria has stated that he will not be renewing his contract with Juventus.

He has been linked with a number of clubs, including Inter Miami, which presents an exciting prospect as Di Maria was a former teammate of Lionel Messi in the World Cup, and it seems like a reunion was on the horizon. However, it appears that Benfica are the frontrunners to sign him, as they previously intended to attempt to re-acquire the Argentine legend.

Angel Di Maria also previously spent four years at Benfica from 2007 to 2010, and made 76 appearances for the club, scoring 7 goals. He helped Benfica win the Primera Liga title in 2009-10, as well as the Portuguese League Cup in 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

The Argentine winger is a versatile player who can play on the wing or in midfield. He has a wealth of experience, having played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Manchester United, and PSG. Despite his age, he has shown to still be a capable contributor to every match with his passing (98th percentile in assists) and shot-creating actions (99th percentile), as well as what he can bring on the defensive end.

If Di María does sign for Benfica this transfer window, it would be a major coup for the Portuguese club. He would add a lot of quality to their squad and help them challenge for trophies next season.

The deal is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.