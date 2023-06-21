Benfica are closing in on a deal to sign Angel Di Maria this summer transfer window despite links to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

The negotiations are in the final stages and only a few details need to be finalized, per Fabrizio Romano. The contract will be until June 2024.

EXCLUSIVE: Benfica are closing in on Ángel Di Maria deal, here we go soon! 🚨⚪️🔴🦅🇦🇷 Negotiations at final stages — just final details are missing to get it sealed and it will happen in the next days if all goes to plan. Contract until June 2024 accepted, waiting to sign. pic.twitter.com/5sulR1hPW2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2023

The 35-year-old winger played last season for Juventus before becoming a free agent. He's made 24 appearances for the Serie A team, scoring four goals and notching four assists. They finished 7th in the Serie A league with a 21-win, 6-draw, and 3-loss record. Di Maria has stated that he will not be renewing his contract with Juventus.

He has been linked with a number of clubs, including Inter Miami, which presents an exciting prospect as Di Maria was a former teammate of Lionel Messi in the World Cup, and it seems like a reunion was on the horizon. However, it appears that Benfica are the frontrunners to sign him, as they previously intended to attempt to re-acquire the Argentine legend.

Angel Di Maria also previously spent four years at Benfica from 2007 to 2010, and made 76 appearances for the club, scoring 7 goals. He helped Benfica win the Primera Liga title in 2009-10, as well as the Portuguese League Cup in 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

The Argentine winger is a versatile player who can play on the wing or in midfield. He has a wealth of experience, having played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Manchester United, and PSG. Despite his age, he has shown to still be a capable contributor to every match with his passing (98th percentile in assists) and shot-creating actions (99th percentile), as well as what he can bring on the defensive end.

If Di María does sign for Benfica this transfer window, it would be a major coup for the Portuguese club. He would add a lot of quality to their squad and help them challenge for trophies next season.

The deal is expected to be completed in the coming days.