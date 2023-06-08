Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team co-owned by David Beckham, is reportedly eyeing another World Cup winner to join Lionel Messi in their ranks. Angel Di Maria is being targeted to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, forming a formidable partnership on the pitch, reported by goal.com.

Having successfully secured the signing of Messi as a free agent, Inter Miami is keen to strengthen their squad further with the addition of Angel Di Maria. The club is aware of the conditions required to strike a deal with the Argentine winger, who is set to become a free agent at Serie A giants Juventus. While Di Maria's preference is to remain in Europe, with rumors of a potential return to Benfica circulating, the opportunity to play alongside his compatriot Messi in the United States may prove tempting.

Inter Miami has been proactive in identifying players with strong connections to Messi, and Di Maria is the latest name to surface on their recruitment radar. Sergio Busquets, the Spanish midfielder who also enjoyed a successful stint at Barcelona alongside Messi, is another free agent that Inter Miami is reportedly monitoring. Busquets, like Di Maria, boasts a World Cup winners' medal and would bring further experience and quality to the team.

The ambitions of Inter Miami are clear, as they aim to assemble a star-studded squad capable of competing at the highest level in MLS. With the acquisitions of Messi, Di Maria, and potentially Busquets, the Florida-based club is making a statement of intent and signaling their desire to challenge for honors in the league.

As the transfer window approaches and players' contracts expire, Inter Miami's pursuit of Di Maria and Busquets is set to intensify. Fans eagerly await further developments as the club seeks to build a formidable team around the legendary Lionel Messi.