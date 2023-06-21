Ángel Di Maria‘s much-anticipated transfer back to Benfica is set to be finalized in the coming days, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano. The 35-year-old winger, who played for Juventus last season, will be returning to the Portuguese club where he made a name for himself earlier in his career.

After completing his tenure with Juventus, Ángel Di Maria became a free agent, paving the way for his potential move to Benfica. Throughout his time with the Serie A team, Di Maria made 24 appearances, scoring four goals and providing four assists. Despite his contributions, Juventus finished the season in 7th place in the league.

Di Maria has made it clear that he has no intention of extending his contract with Juventus, indicating his desire to return to Benfica. The Argentine winger has expressed his eagerness to rejoin the club where he previously enjoyed success and developed as a player.

The finalization of the deal is imminent, with the necessary documents being prepared and the last details being checked. Once all the paperwork is in order, Di Maria will put pen to paper and officially sign the contract, sealing his return to Benfica.

The contract between Di Maria and Benfica is expected to run until June 2024, offering the experienced winger a new opportunity to contribute to the team's success. With his wealth of experience and skill on the field, Di Maria's arrival is poised to provide a significant boost to Benfica's attacking prowess.

Fans of Benfica are eagerly anticipating Ángel Di Maria's return, as they hope his presence will rejuvenate the team and propel them to greater heights. As the final formalities are completed, it is only a matter of time before Di Maria officially dons the Benfica jersey once again, ready to make his mark in Portuguese football.