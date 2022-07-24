Bengals: 3 potential trade candidates entering 2022 NFL training camp

After a spectacular Super Bowl run, the Cincinnati Bengals are poised to make a return next season. They fell short against the Los Angeles Rams, but the front office has made big moves to improve the roster. Even so, there are some possible trades to make to help Cincinnati gain some future draft picks to remain atop of the league. For that reason, we look at three potential trade candidates on the Bengals roster entering training camp.

We’ll see how this team fairs next season as the entire AFC is loaded. Regardless, this franchise is in a great position to be the best team in its division. Winning the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal, however, the Bengals are in a position where they can prepare for future years by making some big trades. This would keep Cincinnati competitive while having the assets needed to keep building the roster.

The Bengals have plenty of depth at the tight end position so now might be the time to make switch things up to give someone deeper on the depth chart a chance. The same can be said for the running back position, as Cincinnati has decent depth behind Joe Mixon. Lastly, the front office is going to have to make a decision regarding a superstar player.

With that said, here are three potential trade candidates on the Bengals roster entering training camp.

Bengals Training Camp Trade Candidates

3. Mitchell Wilcox

The front office brought in Hayden Hurst after losing CJ Uzomah in free agency. We’ve seen Hurst play well before which makes him an intriguing pass option for Joe Burrow. However, the Bengals have multiple tight ends on the roster right now, which makes Mitchell Wilcox a potential trade candidate for Cincinnati.

Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample will be the top two tight ends on the roster. However, for the third spot on the depth chart, the Bengals should consider giving Thaddeus Moss a chance to shine. Cincinnati won’t be receiving anything great via trade, but they should still consider dealing Mitchell Wilcox away this offseason.

2. Samaje Perine

Nobody is taking Joe Mixon’s job but the backup role is up for grabs. Samaje Perine has been a solid option for the Bengals, as he’s been consistent with his opportunities. Even so, Cincinnati has Chris Evans waiting on deck as he’s been showing improvement throughout the offseason.

Perine isn’t the most exciting name, but the Bengals could gain an extra late-round draft pick by trading him. Any franchise who could use some depth in the backfield should be calling up Cincinnati pronto. If the front office receives a good enough offer, Samaje Perine could be heading to a new team.

1. Jessie Bates III

The future outlook for Jessie Bates III is a bit messy right now. Cincinnati failed to finalize a long-term deal with their superstar safety and now it sounds like he refuses to play on the franchise tag. If that’s the case, the Bengals may have to trade Bates this offseason.

Considering the front office is in a tight spot here, their best bet might be to trade him away. Jessie Bates III would fetch a great package of draft picks. Ideally, he remains with the team and helps lead the defense through the 2022 season. However, the Bengals will likely remain a playoff contender with or without Bates in the lineup. Look for trade rumors to heat up with the new season quickly approaching.