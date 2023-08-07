As the 2023 NFL training camp ramps up, the Cincinnati Bengals are facing some challenges with a few key players. The Bengals have high hopes for the upcoming season and are relying on these players to do their best. However, it seems that some players are having a hard time finding their groove. In this article, we'll take a closer look at four Cincinnati Bengals players who are currently facing difficulties during training camp. These are Joe Mixon, Jackson Carman, Trevor Siemian, and Devin Asiasi. Let's learn more about them and understand why they're having a tough time.

A Recap of the 2022 Bengals Season

The Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 NFL season had its ups and downs. In the preseason, they lost back-to-back games at the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. However, they bounced back by beating the Los Angeles Rams. Once the regular season began, the Bengals struggled with their offense, especially after going 0-2. Many experts even said their offense was “broken.” Quarterback Joe Burrow faced challenges due to the team's offensive line issues and stubborn playcalling. There were also injuries, with star receiver Ja'Marr Chase hurting his hip. Despite these setbacks, the Bengals finished with a 12-4 record and made it to the playoffs. Sadly, they didn't reach the Super Bowl. Nevertheless, they showed promise for the future.

Now, let's focus on the four players who are having a tough time during the 2023 NFL training camp.

1. Joe Mixon

Despite showcasing considerable potential during his tenure with the Bengals, Joe Mixon, a talented running back, has been hindered by recurring injuries in recent seasons. This has impeded his ability to maintain consistent top-notch performance. Known for his remarkable speed, agility, and field vision, Mixon's struggles predominantly stem from his ongoing recuperation from a prior injury. The Bengals' coaching staff is, of course, exercising caution. Of course, there are also Mixon's off-the-field issues.

Also, Mixon has entered a stage in his career that often raises concerns among NFL decision-makers, who worry that a running back might not sustain peak performance levels. Over his six-season tenure with the Bengals, he has been a dependable contributor; however, his statistics from the previous year, with 814 rushing yards and an average of 3.9 yards per carry, indicate a decline. His former reputation as a breakaway threat no longer holds. Right now, he primarily serves as a safety valve for quarterback Joe Burrow, lacking the capacity to pose a significant deep passing threat. Furthermore, he exemplifies the transformation of a running back once endowed with dynamic and explosive attributes but now slowed by wear and tear.

2. Jackson Carman

Jackson Carman, a third-year offensive lineman, is dealing with the challenge of trying to take the primary backup spot to Orlando Brown Jr. Carman has solid strength and technique, but he's competing against another talented guy in Jonah Williams. Carman is currently finding it hard to keep up with the speed and intensity at training camp, particularly with installs. Still, the Bengals' coaching staff understands his potential. Run game coordinator Frank Pollack continues to work closely with him to help Carman improve his skills and get a spot in the final roster.

3. Trevor Siemian

Trevor Siemian is an experienced quarterback who joined the Bengals in the offseason to compete for the backup position behind Joe Burrow. Siemian has started games in the NFL before, but now he's in a tough competition against Jake Browning. Switching to a new team and offensive system can be difficult, and Siemian is currently struggling to find his groove during training camp. It also didn't help that Burrow got injured. That put even more pressure on Siemian. However, his experience and knowledge of the game make him an important asset to the Bengals' quarterback group. Siemian's determination and hard work will be crucial as he tries to overcome his current challenges and solidify his spot on the team.

Joe Burrow has been carted off the field at Bengals practice after suffering a calf injury (via @KelseyLConway)pic.twitter.com/stbY5p0UaL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 27, 2023

4. Devin Asiasi

Devin Asiasi, a young tight end, has a lot of potential as a threat in the passing game. However, he's been having trouble with consistency during his time with the Bengals. Asiasi has shown moments of brilliance, with great route-running skills and the ability to create mismatches against opposing defenses. Unfortunately, drops and lapses have been holding him back. He's also looking over his shoulder now as Tanner Hudson has shown impressive moments. Asiasi is working closely with the coaching staff to improve his focus and concentration. If he can overcome these challenges, he could become a reliable backup at the tight end spot.

Looking Forward to the 2023 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals have a positive outlook for the 2023 NFL season. That's thanks to several factors that could contribute to their success. Quarterback Joe Burrow is a key player, and his consistent potential over his career makes him a symbol of hope for the team's future success. The Bengals' defense has also shown its strength in recent seasons. They even ranked 17th in total defense in 2022. This strong performance is expected to continue in 2023, providing a solid foundation for the team. Despite these positives, the Bengals are facing challenges. This includes the need to address their wide receiver depth as Ja'Marr Chase recovers from a hip injury. They also need to work on their offensive strategy and strengthen the offensive line, which was problem areas in the 2022 season. The team's success in the 2023 season will largely depend on their performance during training camp as they prepare for the battles ahead.

Looking Ahead

As the Bengals navigate the 2023 NFL training camp, they're focused on helping struggling players improve. Joe Mixon's recovery, Jackson Carman's adjustment, Trevor Siemian's competition for the backup quarterback position, and Devin Asiasi's search for consistency are all challenges the team is working through. The Bengals' coaching staff is committed to developing these players and helping them reach their potential. With guidance and support, these players have the chance to overcome their current struggles and make a significant impact in the upcoming season. As training camp continues, all eyes will be on these players, eager to see their growth and progress.