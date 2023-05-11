With the 2023 NFL Draft officially in the books, the offseason is mostly complete. Although there are still a few free agents out there looking for new teams, we now have a mostly final look at each team’s roster heading into the upcoming season. For the Cincinnati Bengals, this season looks to be a critical one.

They’ve come so close to winning it all in each of the last two years but have come up just short. With Joe Burrow and others due for new deals soon, the Bengals need to strike while the iron is hot.

Fortunately for the Bengals, they have a great chance to compete with one of the NFL’s best rosters. Cincinnati has a ton of talent all over, especially on offense. The roster looks a little different after this offseason, but it is still very strong nonetheless.

Without further ado, here are Cincinnati’s starters at each position following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Quarterback

Starter: Joe Burrow

No surprise here as Burrow, one of the best quarterbacks in the league, is still the starter here. Burrow is coming off a season in which he threw for 4,475 and 35 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions, finishing as an MVP finalist. The only question is whether or not the Bengals can sign him to a shiny new contract this offseason, or if it will carry on further.

Running back

Starter: Joe Mixon

On the other hand, this one is somewhat of a surprise. Mixon had a down season in 2022 by his standards and faced legal issues earlier in the offseason, leading many to speculate that the Bengals would move on from the veteran back. However, Mixon is still here and starting for Cincinnati. With backup running back Samaje Perine departing for the Denver Broncos this offseason, Mixon will likely have an even bigger role in 2023.

Wide Receiver

WR1: Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase WR2: Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins Slot: Tyler Boyd

Cincy’s deadly receiver trio of Chase, Higgins and Boyd is still together for another ride. There were some rumors about a Higgins trade this offseason, but that doesn’t seem likely to happen anytime soon.

Tight End

Starter: Irv Smith Jr.

With Hayden Hurst signing with the Carolina Panthers this offseason, the Bengals signed Smith away from the Minnesota Vikings to take his place. Smith had a rough 2022 season, recording only 25 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns in an injury-riddled campaign. The hope is that the former Vikings tight end can bounce back and add a new threat to the offense.

Offensive Line

LT: Orlando Brown Jr.

Orlando Brown Jr. LG: Cordell Volson

Cordell Volson C: Ted Karras

Ted Karras RG: Alex Cappa

Alex Cappa RT: Jonah Williams

The Bengals have invested heavily in their offensive line lately, and they doubled down this offseason in signing Brown, the top lineman on the market. The fact that Brown, a four-time Pro-Bowler, comes from the rival Kansas City Chiefs only makes the signing sweeter. The interior of the line seems relatively set, but right tackle is more of a question mark. Williams and La’el Collins are both coming off injuries, and both have been rumored to leave the team for one reason or another.

Defensive Line

LDE: Sam Hubbard

Sam Hubbard LDT: DJ Reader

DJ Reader RDT: BJ Hill

BJ Hill RDE: Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals’ defensive line, which returns all four starters, has flown under the radar for a while now. Last season wasn’t this unit’s best showing but look for it to improve now that Hendrickson is healthy. First-round pick Myles Murphy should also play a big role for this unit even if he’s not a full-time starter just yet.

Linebacker

WLB: Logan Wilson

Logan Wilson MLB: Germaine Pratt

Germaine Pratt SLB: Akeem Davis-Gaither

Pratt returning was somewhat surprising, as he was a free agent this offseason, but the Bengals managed to keep him around on a decent contract. Wilson has been a leader for this defense for a while now, but Davis-Gaither looks to step into a bigger role after recording 46 tackles in 2022.

Cornerback

LCB: Chidobe Awuzie

Chidobe Awuzie RCB: Cam Taylor-Britt

Cincy’s cornerback room will look slightly different this year as Eli Apple and Tre Flowers are no longer here. Awuzie was already a starter and Taylor-Britt already played a big role, so there shouldn’t be too much of a drop-off. Look for veteran Mike Hilton to be the primary nickel corner, and for rookie DJ Turner to make an impact in his debut season.

Safety

SS: Nick Scott

Nick Scott FS: Dax Hill

The Bengals lost both starting safeties, Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell to free agency this offseason, so this position will look completely different. In their place are Hill, a 2022-first round pick, and Scott, a free-agency pickup from the Los Angeles Rams. Third-round pick Jordan Battle should also be a player to watch in his rookie season.

Special Teams

K: Evan McPherson

Evan McPherson P: Drue Chrisman

Drue Chrisman KR: Charlie Jones

Charlie Jones PR: Trent Taylor

Trent Taylor LS: Cal Adomitis

There’s no question who Cincy’s kicker is, as McPherson’s playoff heroics should make him a staple for years to come. Punter is a bit more of a question mark, as Chrisman filled that role for the Bengals last year, but they also drafted Brad Robbins in the sixth round this year. Taylor returns to return punts, but fourth-round pick Charlie Jones takes over kick returning and could potentially move over to punts as well.