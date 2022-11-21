Published November 21, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals have been without Ja’Marr Chase for the past few weeks, but there have been inklings that the star wide receiver could be set to return from his injury in time for Sunday’s game. Zac Taylor confirmed as much on Monday, indicating that the Bengals would begin the process of working Chase back during this week’s practices.

According to Ben Baby of ESPN, Chase is set to return to practice this week, though Taylor wouldn’t say whether the 22-year-old would be ready for Sunday’s tilt vs. the Tennessee Titans.

“Everything has been positive up to this point, which we hoped it would be,” said Taylor of Chase’s injury.

Ja’Marr Chase went down with a hip injury in Week 7 and has not featured for the Bengals since. He was handed a 4-6 week timetable for his return, so he’d be right on track if he were ready to return in Week 12.

Prior to sustaining the hip injury, Chase had featured in seven games for the Bengals, recording 47 receptions, 605 yards, and six touchdown catches. The Bengals opted against placing the star wideout on Injured Reserve, a move that would have required him to miss no fewer than four games. Considering the Bengals were off in Week 10, the matchup against the Titans is the fourth game since Chase sustained the injury.

Zac Taylor admitted it was still too early to give an accurate prediction regarding Chase’s status for Week 12, but he’s certainly trending in the right direction ahead of the road showdown in Tennessee. At 6-4 on the season, getting the 22-year-old back vs. the Titans could be pivotal toward the Bengals’ chances of making the playoffs.

With Chase on the sideline in Week 11 vs. the Steelers, Tee Higgins led the Bengals with nine receptions and 148 yards while Semaje Perine filled in for Joe Mixon with three touchdown catches.