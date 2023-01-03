By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the hospital after his scary collapse on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and his family has spoken out, thanking everyone for the outpour of support.

Here is the statement, via the NFL:

Damar Hamlin’s family has provided a message for all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zWlwCZuhAr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 3, 2023

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field after tackling Tee Higgins. He briefly stood up before hitting the ground. Hamlin received CPR on the field for several minutes. The latest said he is in critical condition and family spokesperson Jordan Rooney also provided an update on Tuesday morning, via CBS Sports:

“I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition. All I’ll say is, he’s fighting. He’s a fighter. … The family’s in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour. … What’s most important is to give the family their privacy. … His family is going through a lot right now.”

Damar Hamlin has received messages from all across the sports world. Bills players were getting teary eyed on the field Monday while he was down. The NFL ultimately decided to postpone the remainder of the game. Players from both teams visited Hamlin in the hospital to offer their well wishes.

Hamlin is currently at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Monday evening, his vitals were reportedly back to normal, which is certainly a promising sign. Hamlin is in his second season with the Bills and has earned a starting spot in their secondary in 2022.

The second-year player out of Pitt just started a toy drive and had raised around $2,900 before his injury. Since, the GoFundMe is well over $3 million dollars, with tons of fans and athletes donating to his charity.

We’re all praying for Damar Hamlin.