By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were first-hand witnesses to the harrowing scenes that transpired during their Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The game was temporarily suspended and eventually called off completely after Bills safety Dama Hamlin collapsed to the ground due to cardiac arrest.

Burrow himself has now been able to process the incident that literally put the life of one of his NFL brothers at risk. The Bengals star quarterback admitted that it was a traumatic incident that put things into perspective for him:

“Collectively, every person that plays the game of football has thought about something like that happening,” Burrow said. “At the same time, thinking that it would never happen to you or anyone you know.

“It was a big wake-up call for everyone.”

At the moment, Hamlin remains in critical condition in the hospital. His condition has reportedly improved since Monday, but sadly, the young man is still fighting for his life.

The NFL has yet to announce when the Bengals-Bills game will be resumed. At this point, however, Joe Burrow and Co. have no other choice but to prepare for their final regular season game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Unfortunate as it is, we got a game to play on Sunday,” he said.

The show must go on, but you can be sure that everyone in and around the league will have Damar Hamlin and his family in their thoughts and in their prayers. At this point, we are all just hoping that he pulls through.