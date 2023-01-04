By James Kay · 2 min read

As the NFL community awaits goods news for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who remains in critical condition after collapsing on the field, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke about the incident for the first time during a media availability. Taylor was on the opposite sideline of the Bills when Hamlin had to be hospitalized and spoke highly of how Buffalo’s head coach Sean McDermott handled the situation.

“I really felt Sean McDermott led in that moment,” Taylor said. “He was there for his players. He processed it the right way, which was incredibly difficult, and really helped us get to the solution we needed to get to.”

After Hamlin was carried away, Taylor and McDermott met up before the game was about to resume. The former told the media he had a lot of respect for McDermott’s awareness about where his team was at emotionally after seeing one of their own go down. According to Taylor, he said McDermott told him, “I need to be at the hospital for Damar. I shouldn’t be coaching this game.”

“That, to me, provided all the clarity,” Taylor said.

The Bills provided an update earlier today about Hamlin’s current state. The team’s official twitter account said he is still in the intensive care unit and “is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

The NFL announced it will not resume the game between the Bengals and Bills and it is unclear if it will be rescheduled at any point given how close the league is to the finality of the regular season.