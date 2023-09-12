The Cincinnati Bengals have decided to release former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins, per Field Yates. After losing in the Super Bowl to cap off the 2021 season, the Bengals made improving the offensive line and protecting Joe Burrow a priority. They signed Collins to a three-year contract before the 2022 season. He started 15 games for Cincinnati before tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 16. After he started this season on the PUP list, the Bengals chose to move on.

La'el Collins played college football at LSU and went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played six seasons for the Cowboys, starting 71 games. Despite never becoming a Pro Bowler, Collins was a very good player in Dallas and a key part of what was once the best offensive line in the NFL.

The Bengals' starting tackles are Orlando Brown, who came over from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, and Jonah Williams, who was a first-round pick in 2019. Releasing Collins is a surprising move, given Cincinnati's shaky offensive line depth. In 2022, the Bengals ranked 31st in pass blocking, according to PFF. Joe Burrow already suffered one season-ending knee injury, and they can't afford to lose him again.

As for Collins, where does the 30-year-old tackle end up next? The New York Giants are an obvious landing spot. The Giants' offensive line was downright terrible in their 40-0 Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, allowing seven sacks. Regardless of what the Giants think they have, they should call up Collins and give him a look.

Considering Collins' ACL injury occurred in late December, he likely won't be ready to play until more than halfway through the season. Still, there are teams that should be desperate for offensive line help that will need Collins later in the season.