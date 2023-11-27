Here we will look at the four Cincinnati Bengals who are most to blame for their Week 12 loss vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the blame game is in full swing. Let's dive into the details of this disappointing defeat and identify the key personnel responsible for the Bengals' struggles.

Week 12 Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, losing 16-10. This game marked the Bengals' first full game without quarterback Joe Burrow, who was sidelined due to injury. The Steelers, under the leadership of interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, displayed a revitalized offense. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards. The Steelers' offensive performance, which included a career-high 120 receiving yards for Pat Freiermuth and a strong rushing game by Najee Harris, contributed to their victory. Despite a late field goal by the Bengals' Evan McPherson, the Steelers secured the win by recovering the onside kick and running out the clock. This loss dropped the Bengals' record to 5-6, highlighting the challenges they face in the absence of Joe Burrow.

The Bengals' offense struggled to find its rhythm, with Jake Browning at quarterback. The absence of Burrow and the Steelers' effective defensive plays, including a strong performance by TJ Watt, limited the Bengals' offensive production. The Bengals' defense also faced challenges, allowing the Steelers to make significant plays and control the game. Despite a late effort to close the gap with a field goal, the Bengals were unable to overcome the Steelers' lead. This loss underscored the impact of Burrow's absence on the Bengals' performance and raised questions about their ability to secure a playoff spot without him.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon faced challenges in gaining ground against the Steelers. He concluded the game with a mere 16 rushing yards. Given the presence of a backup quarterback, the Bengals urgently required a more robust running game to support their offense. Unfortunately, however, Mixon and the rushing unit fell short. While he did manage an impressive gain on a screen pass later in the game, his overall performance was hindered by an average of just two yards per carry. The ongoing struggles of the Bengals' running game, coupled with a lack of consistent gains from Mixon and the other backs, suggest a potentially arduous end to the season with Browning at quarterback.

Jake Browning

While expectations for Jake Browning were not exceptionally high, the Bengals had hoped for a more commendable performance from their backup against the Steelers. Browning frequently appeared uneasy in the pocket and opted to take unnecessary sacks instead of either discarding the ball or securing a short gain. In total, Browning got bagged four times for a total loss of 30 yards. In the aftermath of this loss, with little left to lose in the remainder of the season, it would be advantageous to witness Browning take more calculated risks. The Bengals want to see him attempt to advance the ball downfield, utilizing the skills of the talented receivers at his disposal.

Defense

The Steelers entered the game with an impressive 58-game streak, not having achieved 400+ yards since 2020. Unfortunately, the Bengals' defense could not maintain this streak, as Pittsburgh broke through on Sunday. Despite facing a somewhat struggling Steelers offense, the Bengals were unable to effectively shut them down. Even though they only conceded 16 points, a more robust defensive performance was crucial, particularly with a backup quarterback leading the Bengals' offense.

A significant portion of the responsibility falls on defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Although Anarumo limited the Steelers to 16 points, their offense, despite its struggles, found ways to extend drives and secure the win. When the Bengals needed a critical defensive stop, they fell short. Ultimately, Anarumo's defense allowed one of the league's weakest offenses to move up and down the field, even if it didn't manifest prominently on the scoreboard.

Coaching Adjustments

If you anticipated witnessing touchdown passes and high-scoring offenses, the game likely left you disappointed. Both teams encountered difficulties generating offensive momentum throughout the majority of the match, struggling to sustain drives. The absence of Burrow in the Bengals' offense was anticipated to be challenging, and it became evident that Matt Canada wasn't the sole issue for the Steelers. The Bengals coaching staff's failure to adapt to Burrow's absence and implement necessary adjustments during the game played a crucial role in the Bengals' loss. Their inability to devise effective strategies to compensate for Burrow's missing presence and exploit the weaknesses in the Steelers' lineup contributed significantly to the team's downfall.

Looking Ahead

The Bengals face a challenging road ahead, with their chances of winning more games this season hinging on significant changes. To improve their prospects, coaches need to find ways to work around Browning's limitations, and the defense must quickly improve its performance. The tough schedule ahead for the Bengals highlights the team's struggles. In summary, the recent loss to the Steelers served as a wake-up call for the Bengals, revealing vulnerabilities and prompting serious questions about their ability to handle adversity. As the blame game unfolds, it's clear that various factors, including individual performances and strategic deficiencies, played a role in the disappointing result. Promptly addressing these issues is crucial for the Bengals to bounce back and pursue success in the remaining games of the season.