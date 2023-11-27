After the Steelers make a change at the offensive coordinator slot, Kenny Pickett and Steelers deliver outstanding offensive performance

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought a winning 6-4 record into their Week 12 road game against the struggling and injured Cincinnati Bengals. Despite that winning record, the Pittsburgh offense has been an issue throughout the season. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has endured quite a bit of criticism for a lack of productivity, but that situation appears to be changing.

Kenny Pickett on needing a performance like he had today pic.twitter.com/uXen5CD0lZ — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) November 26, 2023

Head coach Mike Tomlin made a change to his coaching staff earlier in the week, as offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired from his position. The Steelers promoted Eddie Faulkner to the position of interim offensive coordinator, and the Pittsburgh offense responded with its best offensive performance of the season.

The Steelers gained 421 yards of total offense, and that marked the first time in 58 games that they had exceeded the 400-yard mark. Much of that is on Pickett, who completed 24 of 33 passes for 278 yards and did not throw an interception.

The quarterback said that putting together a strong offensive performance was quite satisfying. “It was great on my end and on our end,” Kenny Pickett said. “Football is the ultimate team game. Especially on offense when you need everybody working together with all 11 of us on the same page in order to be successful. For myself and the guys in the locker room, we are all really happy. We are coming out here with a W, and now we go home to Heinz.”

The Steelers have a favorable schedule, with consecutive home games coming up against the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots. Both of those teams have struggled badly throughout the season.