The Cincinnati Bengals are without an injured Joe Burrow, turning to Jake Browning who will make his first career start vs. Pittsburgh

If the Cincinnati Bengals had it their way, quarterback Jake Browning wouldn't have had to start a single game this year or any year. But with Joe Burrow lost for the remainder of the year with a season-ending right wrist injury, Browning has been called upon to lead the 5-5 Bengals the rest of the way.

There aren't many other teams in the NFL that would make for a more difficult opponent in a quarterback's first career start in the NFL than this version of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although Pittsburgh's defense has been less consistent this year than in recent season's past, it's still a disruptive unit that is top five in interceptions (11), QB knockdowns (38), and blitz rate (36.7%) this season. This is the unenviable situation that Jake Browning finds himself in as he gets ready for his first career start.

Quarterbacks making their first career start against the Pittsburgh Steelers are 10-15 all-time, according to Joe Clark of Steelers Depot, but at one point, they were 10-7. Pittsburgh has won their last eight starts versus first-time starters. Now there's a wide-range of names on this list of QB's who made their first start versus the Steelers, which includes Garrett Gilbert, Colt McCoy, Ron Jaworski, John Elway, and Brett Favre. Favre's inclusion is notable his first career start versus Pittsburgh in 1992 was the last-time a first-time starter got the better of the Steelers, when he led the Packers to a 17-3 victory.

Now the chances of Jake Browning becoming the next Brett Favre are incredibly slim, but I would say that the chances of the Bengals beating Pittsburgh are within reason. The Bengals could theoretically win this game without Browning having to overextend himself too much. The Steelers offense has been out-gained in all ten games they've played this season, and even with Browning under center and Matt Canada out of the picture in Pittsburgh, it's very possible this streak could extend to 11 games.

Jake Browning has been bouncing around the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals practice squads since 2019, when he came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Washington. In spot duty this season, Browning has gone 8-15 for 68 yards and a touchdown, adding 5 rushes for 39 yards. The key stat here: no turnovers, and if Browning can manage to keep that up against the Steelers D, the Bengals have a good shot of improving to 6-5.