In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

“They did a lot of talking all week. But we’re 3-0 in the same year against them,” shared an emphatic Hilton. “I got a lot I can say, but 3-0 in the same calendar year tells the story. We’ll probably see them again in the playoffs, and they know they gotta play us.”

Burrow ended Week 13 with 286 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. In his first game back from injury, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase led all Bengals’ pass-catchers with seven receptions and 97 yards through the air. However, perhaps the most impressive performance from the game is running back Samaje Perine’s 106-yard effort in relief of the injured Joe Mixon, who missed Sunday’s action due to a concussion.

Should the Chiefs and Bengals face off again in the playoffs as they did last season, it would undoubtedly be another thrilling contest. NFL observers and fans alike would be in for a real treat, especially with enthusiasm displayed by Mike Hilton. Next up on the schedule for Burrow and the Bengals is a Week 14 showdown against the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.