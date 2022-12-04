By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten by over the last few weeks without two of their key weapons on offense. Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon have been absent in their last two games, leaving their offense a bit hindered. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, though, many fans hoped that both of these players would return to the field.

Well, there’s some good news and some bad news on that front for Cincy. Ahead of their clash against the Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, it was reported by Ian Rapoport that Ja’Marr Chase will be making his return from his various injuries. Unfortunately for the Bengals, Joe Mixon is still yet to clear concussion protocols, making him unlikely to play in Week 13.

“#Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) is expected to play after being listed as questionable, source said. Meanwhile, RB Joe Mixon (concussion) has not yet cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol as of now, making him a long-shot to play today.”

Ja’Marr Chase suffered a hip injury earlier this season, which was also compounded by a shoulder injury. The Bengals wisely were cautious in dealing with his return, making sure he’s ready and willing to play. Mixon, on the other hand, suffered a concussion a couple of weeks ago. Due to the dangerous nature of concussions, Cincy is being conservative in gauging when he can return to the field.

The Bengals will be facing off against the Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. In their last two games, Cincy managed to come back after going down by double-digits in both games. We’ll see if Joe Burrow and co. can continue their winning ways against Pat Mahomes’ squad.