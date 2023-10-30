It seems there's an interesting backstory behind Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's backflip touchdown celebration.

Ja'Marr Chase did a backflip in the end zone after he caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow on Sunday. The Bengals went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 in Week 8.

Ja'Marr Chase on his backflip: "I did gymnastics from age eight to 12. I haven’t done a backflip in probably three years." Said he didn't practice it all or do it once before this moment. "I think I got pretty high. And in equipment." https://t.co/RxoBVgHDT8 — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 30, 2023

It turned out Ja'Marr Chase did gymnastics when he was a kid growing up in Louisiana, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner, Jr. Although Chase hadn't done a backflip in three years, the adrenaline kicked in after his fourth-quarter touchdown against the 49ers.

Ja'Marr Chase finished with 100 receiving yards and one touchdown on 10 receptions in the Bengals' third straight win.

Cincinnati has flipped a switch in the past three weeks. The Bengals hadn't scored a touchdown in more than 200 game minutes after their humiliating 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

The Bengals have been averaging 27 points in their past three games. Cincinnati has also beaten its past three opponents by an average of 11 points.

It seems quarterback Joe Burrow has shaken off the ill effects of his nagging calf injury. The 49ers had no answer for him on Sunday. He completed 28 of 32 passes for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Burrow kept San Francisco's secondary guessing all game long. He threw one touchdown pass each to Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Andrei Iosivas in Week 8.

On the other hand, the 49ers were the NFL ‘s best team through the first five weeks of the season. That hasn't been the case since. San Francisco has now lost three straight games following their 14-point loss to the Bengals on Sunday. Even Christian McCaffrey scoring a touchdown in 17 straight games couldn't stop the 49ers' alarming skid.

For now, a backflipping Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals are peaking at the right time.