The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to find their way into the 2024 NFL Playoffs in Week 18, but they will need a couple of things to go their way. The first, and easily most important piece of the puzzle, involves beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, which makes the status of running back Chase Brown such a notable storyline.

Brown suffered an ankle injury in the Bengals thrilling Week 17 win over the Denver Broncos, which threw his status for the team's regular season finale up in the air. The talented playmaker has been labeled a game-time decision throughout the week, and sure enough, it appears as if a pre-game warmup will determine whether or not he's able to play against Pittsburgh.

“Bengals RB Chase Brown will work out pre-game while attempting to play. Brown did participate in the walk-through on Friday, which can be a good sign,” Ian Rapoport shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Bengals hoping Chase Brown can suit up in crucial contest vs. Steelers

After starting the season in a timeshare with Zack Moss, Brown stepped up to take on the lead role after Moss suffered a neck injury that ended his season back in early November. Since then, Brown has been one of the top running backs in the league, as he's racked up 631 rushing yards, 299 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns over the ensuing eight games.

Being without Brown in this game would hurt, especially considering how much of a roll he has been on as of late. If he can't go, Khalil Herbert would assume the lead running back duties, with more of an emphasis likely to be placed on the passing game. Brown could still go, though, and if he does end up suiting up, his presence could be the difference between Cincy winning and losing this do-or-die game.